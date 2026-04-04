(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park continues to reopen areas buried in tephra during the March 10th eruptive episode at Kīlauea, as the next eruptive episode looms near.

On April 2nd, the National Park Service announced the opening of Kīlauea Overlook, parking lot, and picnic shelter, after crews cleared the volcanic material that rained down during episode 43. The park has also opened Crater Rim Trail between Uēkahuna and Kīlauea Overlook.

Park officials say Crater Rim Trail remains closed between Kīlauea Overlook at Kilauea Military Camp while staff continue tephra removal.

The park is now preparing for another possible round of tephra-fall, as precursory lava activity has started for episode 44. The current forecast window for high lava fountains is between April 6th and April 14th, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says.

From the National Park Service:

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Friday, April 3. Weather forecasts indicate a shift from northeasterly tradewinds to southerly winds by the middle of next week. If Kīlauea erupts during southerly winds, it could cause volcanic gas (vog) and tephra to blanket the summit similar to March 10 during episode 43. According to USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, lava fountains from episode 44 are expected to begin between Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 14.



Vog is hazardous to everyone, and high levels can cause respiratory distress and illness, especially for sensitive individuals. Tephra (small glassy volcanic fragments including ash, pumice, Pele hair and reticulite) is an irritant and increases driving hazards. Extreme fallout during episode 43 due to southerly winds and high lava fountains prompted park and Highway 11 closures.

The park noted that as visitation and traffic soar during eruptions, they also expect to host participants in the annual Merrie Monarch Festival being held this week in Hilo.

The National Park Service provided these safety tips for visitors to the park: