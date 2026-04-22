(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and a Special Weather Statement concerning the forecasted eruption of Kīlauea volcano.

“A moderate size, medium period north northeast swell will peak this afternoon above advisory thresholds along east facing shores,” forecasters said, with large breaking waves up to 7 to 12 feet possible from ʻUpolu Point in North Kohala to Ka Lae in Kaʻū.

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated.

The National Weather Service’s Special Weather Statement notes episode 45 precursory activity has started at the summit of Kīlauea.

From the statement:

WHAT… An episodic fountaining eruption is expected within the Kilauea summit caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has indicated a potential eruption window between today, April 21 and Sunday, April 26, with tomorrow, April 22, or Thursday, April 23, most likely. Fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather. IMPACTS… If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele’s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption. Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaii. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.

The Kīlauea Alert Level / Aviation Color Code were raised from ADVISORY/YELLOW to WATCH/ORANGE, in anticipation of the high lava fountaining episode.