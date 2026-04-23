(BIVN) – A 76-year-old Kona man died Wedensday morning while bodysurfing at Kahalu‘u Beach Park.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Daniel Vasquez of Kailua-Kona was discovered unresponsive while bodysurfing at the popular Kona swim spot.

From the police news release:

At 10:47 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a possible drowning at Kahalu‘u Beach Park, in the 78-6700 block of Ali‘i Drive. According to a witness, Vasquez was discovered unresponsive while bodysurfing. Hawai‘i County Ocean Safety personnel and bystanders brought Vasquez to shore. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated and an automated external defibrillator (AED) was utilized. Vasquez was transported by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased at 11:28 a.m. Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Marquis Hall at (808) 935-3311 or by email at marquis.hall@hawaiipolice.gov.

This is the third suspected drowning death in the waters off Kona in two weeks. 26-year-old Mathen Jackson died on April 11th after he was pulled from the waters at Lekeleke Bay, commonly known as the End of the World, in the area of Keauhou. On Wednesday, April 15th, 26-year-old Charles Hutchinson died after scuba diving offshore near the Ellison Onizuka International Airport.