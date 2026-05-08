(BIVN) – A two-vehicle crash on the Panaʻewa stretch of Highway 11 claimed the life of a 32-year-old Kurtistown woman on Friday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says the fatal collision occurred near the intersection with Mamaki Street in Hilo.

According to police:

Officers responding to a 7:08 a.m. call determined that a 2017 Honda Accord four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Mamaki Street (headed makai) and attempting to cross Highway 11 when it failed to yield to a 2012 Toyota Tacoma traveling southbound toward Kea‘au on Highway 11. The Toyota struck the Honda.

The driver who was killed in the crash was later identified as 32-year-old Michaelah Turner of Kurtistown. She was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m. Friday morning. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A 13-year-old male passenger who was also in the Honda was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Toyota and her 15-year-old female passenger, both from Hilo, were transported by private vehicle to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where they are being treated for minor injuries, police report.

At this time, police do not believe alcohol and/or drugs are factors in the crash.

Police noted this is the 3rd traffic fatality this week and the 8th traffic fatality of 2026, compared to 12 traffic fatalities this time last year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Joshua.Rodby-Tomas@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.