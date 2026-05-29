Kahaluʻu Coral Spawning “Most Successful and Abundant” In Years

(BIVN) – The cauliflower coral spawning event in Kahalu‘u Bay that occurred earlier this month was said to be the most “successful and abundant” coral spawning event in years.

The news of the successful spawning was shared by The Kohala Center, which has been helping to care for the Kahaluʻu Bay ecosystem, and advocating for the temporary closure of the bay during the spawning events for the past nine years.

“So many cauliflower coral were spawning at once that the water throughout the bay became cloudy, a phenomenon not seen at Kahaluʻu in many years,” the Kohala Center stated. “For those who have dedicated years to caring for this sacred place, the moment was deeply moving.”

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation closed the park from May 1st through May 10th, coinciding with the annual spawning event. The public was asked to “refrain from swimming, snorkeling and surfing in Kahaluʻu Bay to support the successful reproduction, settlement and recruitment of new cauliflower coral (Pocillopora meandrina) and to give Kahaluʻu a brief yet essential time for rejuvenation.”

“I can remember so clearly when we only saw six cauliflower corals left at Kahalu‘u, but they survived,” said Kathleen Clark, The Kohala Center’s coastal stewardship manager. “To see this flourishing recovery… I think that’s going to benefit generations well into the future.”

In its newsletter, The Kohala Center encouraged supporters to donate towards the effort to sustain the bay. “Your support helps us to be present every day: to care for the coral reef that protects the coastline, provides habitat for fish, and more… it helps us to sustain the cultural and ecological health of Kahaluʻu,” said Clark.