Flood, High Surf Advisories For Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for East Hawaiʻi, while maintaining a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores.

“At 9:21 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over northern and eastern slopes from Upolu Point to Mountain Home to South Cape,” the forecasters said. “Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1 inches per hour.”

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kapaʻau, Honokaʻa, Volcano, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres, Keaʻau, Papaikou, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Pepeʻekeo, Honomū, Orchidlands Estates, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Wood Valley and Pāhoa.

The Flood Advisory will be in effect until 1:30 a.m., but may need to be extended if flooding persists.

The High Surf Advisory for south-facings shores of Kona and Kaʻū continues. Surf will be rising to 8 to 12 feet from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.