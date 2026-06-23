Tiger Fun Day at Panaʻewa Zoo Set For Saturday, July 11

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County will celebrate the birthdays of its two beloved Bengal tigers, Tzatziki and Sriracha, with “Tiger Fun Day” on the Saturday, July 11th.

Admission to the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens will be free to both residents and nonresidents, for the annual event that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a news release from the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation, the event will include games, activities, face painting, food vendors, education opportunities, and the tigers’ “birthday party” where they receive special treats.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Pana‘ewa Zoo, a nonprofit organization that supports the zoo and its animals.

“We are so excited to invite the community out to celebrate the tigers’ 11th birthday,” said Zoo Administrator Mindy Runnells. “Tiger Fun Day is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a day of discovery and activities and learn more about our incredible animals.”

On Tiger Fun Day, zoo passports go on sale starting at 9:30 a.m. that morning. “Participants can earn their Junior Zookeeper badge as they discover, learn and have their passport stamped at various stations around the zoo,” the County says.

The tigers’ birthday party is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

County officials say there will be a shuttle service from the neighboring Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center parking lot.

The Pana’ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens, located on the south side of Hilo, is home to 82 species and nearly 300 animals in a lush rainforest environment. The zoo also features a playground, pavilions, a gift shop and more.