Man Arrested in Miami Faces Criminal Sex Assault Charges in Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – A former Hawaiʻi island resident who was indicted by a Hilo grand jury for the alleged sexual assault of a minor has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida and extradited back to the Big Island.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday that 51-year-old Mayapur Das Fiorentino was arrested by Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies on May 7, 2026. Fiorentino was later escorted back to Hawai‘i Island by Hawai‘i County Prosecutors’ Investigators to face his criminal charges.

Fiorentino had moved and was living in Miami Beach prior to his arrest, police reports say.

From Hawaiʻi County prosecutors:

Back in March 2025, Fiorentino was indicted by a Hilo grand jury on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor for incidents that occurred between March 2013 and July 2014. On June 4, 2025, Fiorentino made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court. Prosecutors filed a motion to increase bail. After hearing arguments by the parties, the Circuit Court increased Fiorentino’s bail from $150,000.00 to $400,000.00 and ordered him to appear for a Further Proceedings hearing on June 15, 2026. As the Indictment alleges, Fiorentino is charged with four counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree (with a minor, who was at least fourteen years old but less than sixteen years old). Sexual Assault in the First Degree is a class A felony offense and carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The case was initiated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – Hillsborough, North Carolina. The felony investigation was led by Lieutenant Patrick Aurello, South Hilo Patrol, formerly of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, and Detective Kelsey Kobayashi, Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heipua Ah Loy.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney says anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.