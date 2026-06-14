VIDEO: Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Message on Kīlauea Lava, Beach Closures

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message on Sunday morning, informing the public of various beach closures in Kona due to high surf impacts, and the start of lava activity at the summit of Kīlauea.

A High Surf Advisory remains in place for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. “Surf has increased overnight and is higher than normal,” the civil defense message stated. “Shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.”

Due to the high surf the following beach parks are closed in North Kona District:

Kahaluʻu

Laʻaloa (Magic Sands)

Kohanaiki

Officials say surf is forecast to increase through today. Other beach parks may close without notice.

The radio message also alerted residents to the precursory, low-level activity at the summit of Kīlauea, signaling the start of episode 49 high lava fountaining. Early Sunday morning, the USGS Volcano Alert was raised from ADVISORY to WATCH.

At 8:37 a.m. HST on Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the following in a daily update: