Appliance Trade-Up Program Launched for Hilo

(BIVN) – Hilo residents can now apply to be participate in an Appliance Trade-Up Program, replacing older appliances with newer ENERGY STAR® models at a reduced price in order to lower energy use and manage rising electricity costs.

The trade-up offers three appliance options: a 17.5-cubic-foot refrigerator, a 21-cubic-foot refrigerator, or a 17.3-cubic-foot freezer.

“Participants can trade in old, working refrigerators or freezers for new ENERGY STAR® model for as low as $250, representing a savings of more than 65% off retail pricing,” said Hawaiʻi Energy, the state’s energy conservation program, in a news release.

“As electricity costs continue to put pressure on household budgets, improving in energy efficiency can help families better manage their monthly expenses,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawaiʻi Energy. “Older refrigerators and freezers are often among the largest energy users in a home and replacing them with new ENERGY STAR® models can make a meaningful difference. Through the Appliance Trade-Up Program, we are helping Hilo residents access affordable upgrades that can deliver long-term savings while supporting Hawaiʻi’s clean energy future.”

The Hilo Trade-Up Program is offered in partnership with Hui ʻOhana o Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo, a parent and community organization supporting Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo, a Hawaiian language immersion PreK-12 public charter school in Hilo. The trade-up program is available to residents in the 96720 ZIP code.

Applications open June 15 and close July 24, 2026, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can download an application, review eligibility requirements, and learn more about the program at HawaiiEnergy.com/HILO.

The appliance exchange day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 17, 2026, at the Island Movers warehouse located at 612 Kalanianaole Street in Hilo.