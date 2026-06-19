Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach Park Lease Extended Until September 1

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County lease of the privately-owned Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach Park lands has been extended until the end of the summer.

On Friday, the County of Hawaiʻi and Black Sand Beach LLC announced that they have agreed to extend the lease until Sept. 1, 2026, “to continue ongoing discussions regarding the future of the park,” a County news release stated.

The County of Hawaiʻi has leased the park site, currently owned by Black Sand Beach LLC, since 1954.

“Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach Park has a long, rich history of supporting the Kaʻū community, having hosted generations of birthdays, graduation parties, family reunions, celebrations of life, and annual events,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Since taking office, my administration has engaged with the landowner to reach an agreement that preserves and perpetuates public access in this unique and special part of our island. As negotiations continue, we are hopeful that we can find a resolution that works for the long-term benefit of everyone, especially our community.”

The County says the current lease was executed in 1998 between SM Investments and the County, at a cost of $1. The lease covers about 6.8 acres, and includes parking, pavilions, bathrooms, and campgrounds.

The County says the two-month extension of the lease “allows both parties to continue to work toward a mutually beneficial arrangement that best serves the community, residents, and visitors.”

“Black Sand Beach LLC remains committed to preserving and enhancing Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach Park as an important cultural, recreational, and community asset,” Black Sand Beach LLC stated. “The company appreciates the continued engagement of the County and recognizes the importance of collaboration in achieving a positive outcome.”