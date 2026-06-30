Millions of Eggs Secured After Price-Fixing Settlement

(BIVN) – 53 million eggs have been secured for consumers nationwide, as well as $3.3 million, in a multi-state settlement with some of the nation’s largest egg producers for a price-fixing scheme.

The Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined the U.S. Department of Justice and other states for the bipartisan, multistate investigation into how Cal-Maine Foods, Versova/Centrum, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch “illegally coordinated for years to influence a daily price index for eggs, which artificially increased prices for retailers and consumers throughout the country.”

Of the 53 million eggs secured in the settlement, Hawaiʻi could receive approximately 1 million eggs, to be delivered directly to food banks serving Hawaiʻi. The exact number is still under review.

Other states in the settlement include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

From the office of the Hawaiʻi AG: