Millions of Eggs Secured After Price-Fixing Settlement

(BIVN) – 53 million eggs have been secured for consumers nationwide, as well as $3.3 million, in a multi-state settlement with some of the nation’s largest egg producers for a price-fixing scheme.
The Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined the U.S. Department of Justice and other states for the bipartisan, multistate investigation into how Cal-Maine Foods, Versova/Centrum, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch “illegally coordinated for years to influence a daily price index for eggs, which artificially increased prices for retailers and consumers throughout the country.”
Of the 53 million eggs secured in the settlement, Hawaiʻi could receive approximately 1 million eggs, to be delivered directly to food banks serving Hawaiʻi. The exact number is still under review.
Other states in the settlement include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.
From the office of the Hawaiʻi AG:
Attorney General Lopez and the coalition’s investigation found that from approximately June 2022 to March 2025, the egg producers secretly communicated with each other to coordinate their bidding activity and influence the daily egg price quotes published by Urner Barry, a benchmark pricing service widely used in egg supply contracts. For example, in December 2022, Hickman’s CEO emailed Versova and Cal-Maine executives urging them to submit “strong bids, early and often” to push prices higher. All three companies then submitted dozens of bids at higher prices, which led to Urner Barry increasing its price quotes. By manipulating the Urner Barry benchmark, the companies artificially inflated the price of eggs paid by retailers and consumers across the nation.
“When companies illegally manipulate prices, Hawaiʻi families pay the price at the checkout counter,” said Attorney General Lopez. “This settlement holds these producers accountable and helps ensure that essential food items remain accessible to families and communities in Hawaiʻi and across the nation.”
Under the settlement, all three companies must end their illegal coordination to manipulate prices, adopt compliance measures to prevent future violations, and fully cooperate with oversight by the states. The companies must designate antitrust compliance officers to monitor for violations of the settlement and report violations to the states and DOJ. The 53 million donated eggs will be provided at the companies’ expense to food banks and nonprofit organizations across the participating states and must meet all food safety and regulatory standards. The companies will also pay a combined $3.3 million to the states.