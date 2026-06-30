Police Investigate Assault in Kona Old Industrial Area

(BIVN) – Two men were injured in an altercation that took place on Sunday evening in the Old Industrial-area of Kona.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 8:45 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an affray in the 74-5900 block of Loloku Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his lower abdomen and thigh. Officers also contacted a second adult male who had sustained a head injury and reported being struck in the back of the head with an unknown object.

The preliminary investigation determined that the two men had been involved in an altercation during which an unknown object, believed to be a knife, was used, resulting in injuries to both individuals.

Both men were transported to Kona Community Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and later released.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section have assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.