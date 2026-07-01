Police Investigate Body Found in Waimea Stream

(BIVN) – The discovery of a decomposed body in a Waimea stream is under investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it responded to the report of the body on Tuesday morning, and has since initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. The body has not yet been identified.

From a police news release:

At 9:29 a.m., South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of a body in a stream near the 65-1200 block of Kawaihae Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a body in a shallow stream near the intersection of Kawaihae Road and Hawaiʻi Belt Road. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. At this time, police do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the decedent’s identity, sex, and cause of death. Positive identification is pending.