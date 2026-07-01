Tropical Depression Forms in Eastern Pacific

(BIVN) – A new tropical depression has formed in the Eastern Pacific.

Forecasters say Tropical Depression Four-E is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before it dissipates a few days later.

The weather system is currently far to the east of Hawaiʻi, about 1,230 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted on Wednesday morning: