(BIVN) – A Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits has been added to the list of notices for Hawaiʻi issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

“Moisture brought in by strong winds, combined with the approach of an upper level disturbance, will produce bouts of snowfall across the Big Island summits through Friday night,” the forecasters wrote, with additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties, the National Weather Service says.

The Mauna Kea Access Road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot level due to the icy road conditions. Observatory webcams show snow has been present on the summit throughout the day.

The Mauna Kea Weather Center says there is a chance for periods of heavy snow and convection on the summit “at virtually anytime, but especially beginning tomorrow morning through the first half of the weekend.”

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says the summit of Mauna Loa is also closed, although Red Hill Cabin remains open to backcountry hiking and camping.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense added:

Strong winds may be associated with heavy rains.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Sand bags will be available for active flooding.

For more information on sand bags go to [this website].

Road closures may occur without notice, there are no road closures at this time.

A High Surf Warning is also in effect for east-facing shores. Surf is forecast to be 10 to 15 feet through Saturday. Coconut Island in Hilo and Spencer Beach Park in Kohala are closed today.