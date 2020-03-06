(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning for the Kohala district of Hawaiʻi island on Friday, saying that east winds of 30 to 40 mph with frequent gusts near 60 mph are possible until 6 p.m. Saturday.

“High pressure far north of the islands will support strong to locally damaging trade winds through Saturday, with winds gradually weakening thereafter,” forecasters said. “Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the rest of the Big Island, except for the summits and upper slopes of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Northeast to east winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are possible.

The increasing trade winds will produce elevated, rough surf along

east facing shores through this weekend. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect as waves rise to 6 to 10 feet tonight and holding through Saturday.