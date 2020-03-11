(BIVN) – Mayor Harry Kim issued a Supplementary Emergency Proclamation on Wednesday in order to prohibit “increases in the selling price of any commodity in the area covered by Hawai‘i County’s Emergency Proclamation regarding Coronavirus.”

The original emergency proclamation was issued on February 28. The supplemental proclamation invokes Hawai‘i Revised Statute Section 127A-30, which prohibits any increase in the selling price, whether at the retail or wholesale level, of the following commodities:

Food, water, or ice;

Medical supplies, medical protective measures, medications, vitamins, or any other commodity intended to help the population stay well, recover from any illness, or protect them from any illness;

Personal hygiene, paper and disposable cleaning products including but not limited to cleaning supplies of any kind or any other commodity intended to help sanitize or clean individuals items, or areas; and

Any other commodity that the seller or contractor knows or should know are intended for use by any member of the public or entity of any type to prepare for, respond to, or use due to circumstances giving rise to the emergency related to COVID-19.

County officials say the Supplemental Proclamation will continue for 60 days (May 10, 2020) or until further action by the Mayor’s Office.