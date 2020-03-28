(BIVN) – The total number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide in Hawaiʻi – both presumptive and confirmed – has increased by 29 to 151.

There have been 10 (cumulative) cases identified on the Big Island, up three from yesterday. There are 108 cases on Oʻahu, up 19. There are 11 on Kauai, up 6. The Maui numbers held today at 16.

Added to the total number are 4 pending cases and 2 Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of Hawaʻi.

12 have required hospitalization, and there have been no reported deaths from the virus in Hawaiʻi.

Appointments with County Departments Move Online

The County of Hawai‘i announces that a new Appointment Request form is online, and is taking requests for virtual appointments with County Departments. At this time of COVID-19 emergency, no face-to-face appointments are being taken.

The link to request appointments is here.

The County Departments/Divisions that are taking virtual appointment requests are:

Finance – Real Property Tax Division

Finance – Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division

Finance – All Other

Parks and Recreation

Planning Department

Public Works – Administration

Public Works – Building Division

Public Works – Engineering Division

This story is still being updated with more information.