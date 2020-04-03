(BIVN) – There have been 319 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaii as of noon on Friday. Of those cases, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health says 6% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

3rd COVID-19 Death Announced

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting the death of a third individual with COVID-19. The elderly O‘ahu resident had been hospitalized in critical condition on life support for several weeks after returning from travel to Washington state.



“We offer our sincere condolence to his family and friends at this difficult time,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “His death, the third death in Hawaii, is a tragic reminder of the virulent and contagious nature of this virus. We all must all work together to stop the spread of this deadly disease. Stay healthy by staying home, and if you must go out, always keep a six foot distance from others.”



Hawai‘i is under a State of Emergency and all residents must stay home except for essential activities until at least April 30, 2020. Essential activities include grocery shopping, getting takeout food, medicine and gasoline, taking care of the elderly, minors, and those with disabilities, and medical appointments. Those who need to walk their dogs, jog or exercise, should do so from home and practice social distancing. If you must go out, stay at least six feet from others at all times.



“You should act as though you have COVID-19 and everyone around you does too,” said Anderson.

This story is currently being updated.