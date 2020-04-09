(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday voted to support a resolution aiming to help small businesses that are struggling to make ends meet in the stalled COVID-19 economy.

Puna Councilmember Matthew Kanealii-Kleinfelder has introduced Resolution 574-20, urging the governor to prevent evictions of small businesses until May 30, 2020.

“The small business community needs a voice,” Kanealii-Kleinfelder wrote in an email prior to the meeting. “They are being mandated to be closed and many may not survive. It is absolutely imperative that we all SHARE the SACRIFICE.”

Resolution 574-20 reads: