(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory was issued on Friday for Hawaiʻi island summits, and remains in effect Saturday morning until noon.

Forecasters say west winds of 45 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are impacting Maunakea and Mauna Loa above 8,000 feet.

“Consider postponing travel to the summits until winds subside,” forecasters said. “If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution driving and walking. Be careful opening and closing doors.”