(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi officials announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday at noon, and Hawaiʻi County led all four counties with the largest increase (5 new cases), bringing the total number of cases on the Big Island to 39.

There were 2 new cases on Oʻahu (350 total), 4 on Maui (84 total), and 2 on Kauai (21 total).



Of the 39 cases on Hawaiʻi island, 27 have been released from isolation.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

All 13 of the new positive cases reported today are adult Hawai‘i residents bringing the total number of cases since Feb. 28, 2020 to 499 statewide. Overall travel-related cases have decreased markedly, with continued slight increases in community-associated cases. The 9th death was reported yesterday as a female, O‘ahu resident, 65-years of age or older, who had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

Hawaiʻi County Case Count Lags Behind State Count

The total number of cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island is 33, according to a Sunday morning message from Mayor Harry Kim and the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency. This morning’s message stated:

On today’s status of COVID-19, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 33. From this, 25 have been cleared as recovered by the Department of Health, and the remaining 8 are quarantined at home and closely monitored by your Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one tested positive had to be hospitalized.



Know that the policies of Stay at Home, Physical Distancing, and Gathering remains in effect. These policies all have one major goal; to simply minimize people spreading the virus or getting the virus. This is why you are asked to wear a mask.



Just as important and within these policies, stay physically and emotionally healthy. Fresh air, sunlight, exercise, cleanliness, and social connectiveness are what you can do.



Have a Happy Easter and much Aloha!

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air

Yesterday, 404 people arrived in Hawaii including 89 visitors and 147 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Interisland Travel Numbers

The Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism reported the following interisland travel numbers for April 7, 2020. Please note reporting is delayed due to processing of visitor arrival forms, the state says.

