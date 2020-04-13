(BIVN) – There have been 504 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaii. The state health department says that of those cases, 9% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

On Hawaiʻi island, the state says two new cases bring the cumulative total to 40. Of those, 28 have been released from isolation. The nuber of cases counted by Hawaiʻi County continues to lag behind the state count.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Says 36 Cases



from today’s Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 36. From this, 25 have been cleared as recovered by the Department of Health, and the remaining 11 are quarantined at home and closely monitored by your Department of Health. At this date, no one for Hawaii Island, had to be hospitalized.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 543 people arrived in Hawaii including 91 visitors and 132 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

More COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing in Hilo on Sunday, April 19

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai’i, Bay Clinic and Hope Services, will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one-day clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Hilo’s Ho`olulu Complex on Sunday, April 19, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Please note updated clinic hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Access only through the Pi’ilani/Hinano entrance.



This free clinic is open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

This story is being updated.