(BIVN) – A brush fire was reported burning in North Kohala on Thursday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department at 9:30 a.m. said the fire was mauka of Akoni Pule Highway, near the 5.5 Mile Marker, between Kohala by the Sea and Kohala Ranch.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that due to the brush fire, the following are in effect:

Efforts are being made to protect nearby structures.

Motorists, please avoid the area.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

And, roads may close without notice.

This story is being updated.