(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported only four new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 596.

On Hawaiʻi island, the state reports one new case, bringing the cumulative total to 68. The County of Hawaiʻi reports 3 new cases, bringing the total up to 66. There has been a daily difference in the numbers reported by the State and the County.

“This increase of 3 from yesterday is related to the fast food cluster” at the Kona McDonald’s, a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated this morning. “From this total of 66, 38 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 28 are quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health.”

“The Department of Health is continuing the investigation of the fast food cluster incident and based on their findings thus far, believe that this outbreak does not pose a threat to the general public,” civil defense said.

First Hospitalization

Although both the state and the county reported that no one on Hawaiʻi Island has been hospitalized due to COCID-19, there is a different story out of Kona today.

From Kona Community Hospital:

Kona Community Hospital (KCH) has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient, a resident with no history of travel, was admitted on Wednesday.



The adult patient, who is in stable condition, is the first COVID-19 patient to be admitted to KCH.



“Kona Community Hospital has been actively preparing with our federal, state, and county partners to respond to a confirmed novel coronavirus case since February,” said Infection Prevention and Employee Health Director, Lisa Downing, RN. “Our top priority is maintaining the health and safety of our staff and patients.



The Hawaii State Department of Health’s on-call virologist was consulted and supports the hospital’s care management of this patient which includes precautions to protect our patients and sta[ff].

Kona Hospital says it is following its COVID-19 emergency management playbook by:

Minimizing number of employees who enter the patient’s room.

Following precautions defined by CDC that include standard, contact, airborne and eye protection.

Patient is in an airborne isolation room.

The hospital’s House Supervisor, Emergency Department and Medical Unit leadership and staff were all briefed upon notification of the positive test. “All precautions were reviewed with the Infection Prevention Director and the Incident Command Team Leader,” KCH reported.

$21.3 Million To Boost COVID-19 Testing, Contact Tracing

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says $16.3 million for COVID-19 testing was included in the latest federal funding package passed by the senate this week, another $5 million is coming from the CDC through the CARES Act. The office of Sen. Schatz said:

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today announced that Hawai‘i will receive at least $21.3 million in new federal funding to support the state’s testing capacity, including for the research, development, validation, manufacturing, purchasing, and administration of tests and testing supplies.



“The only way we can begin to reopen our economy is by ramping up testing,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new federal funding will give Hawai‘i additional resources to test more people for COVID-19, conduct contact tracing, and help stop the spread in our state.”



Hawai‘i will receive at least $16.3 million specifically for testing through the new $500 billion coronavirus relief package passed by the Senate on Tuesday. The bill is expected to pass the House of Representatives later today.



Today, Hawai‘i is also receiving $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This funding was provided by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in March.

This story is being updated.