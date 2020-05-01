(BIVN) – The 45-year-old Captain Cook man who was killed by a gunshot wound to the back has been identified by police as Joshua Bonham, the son of the suspect, 66-year-old James Bonham.

On Tuesday, James Bonham was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting at the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road. A firearm was also recovered. Detectives charged the elder Bonham with second-degree murder.

An autopsy was conducted and determined that Joshua Bonham died as a result of a gunshot wound to the back, and the manner of death was a homicide.

Police say James Bonham made his initial appearance in Kona District Court on Friday morning, May 1, and was granted supervised released by the judge pending his next court appearance.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at (808) 326-4646 ext. 262 or aron.tomota@hawaiicounty.gov.