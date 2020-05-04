(BIVN) – There was only one newly identified case of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi reported on Monday. The case appears to have been identified on Hawaiʻi island, which brings the cumulative total number of cases on the Big Island to 75 (74, according to the county, which also acknowledged the new case in this morning’s radio message).

“63 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 11 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health,” Mayor Harry Kim said in the civil defense update. “At this date, for Hawaii Island no one is hospitalized.”

The daily COVID-19 cases by ZIP Code Tabulation Area map published by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health today shows that at least one recently identified case has been associated with the 96726 zip code, an area of South Kona that includes Honaunau.

Food Drop Tuesday in Keaʻau

According to Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

A food drop-off will be conducted at the Keaau High School, tomorrow May 5th. Thank you to the multitude of people and organizations that contributed to make this statewide program possible. Thank you, Police and National Guard for helping.

