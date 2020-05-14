(BIVN) – There were no newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the entire State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, but top officials are still proceeding cautiously when it comes to reopeneing the economy, suggesting that current mandates will stay in place through June.

Hawaiʻi is currently under a “safer-at-home” order, in place until the end of May. The order is an updated version of the previous, more stringent “stay-at-home” order that was first issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that order was issued, Hawaiʻi has “flattened the curve” by adhering to the order, and slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor David Ige indicated today during a livestreamed question and answer session beside State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park and State Laboratories Division Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond that he is likely to extend the current order.

Here is a transcript of what Governor Ige said when he took a question from Sylvia, a resident who was watching live on Facebook: