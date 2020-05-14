VIDEO: Governor To Extend “Safer-At-Home” Mandate Through June?
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige says he told the county mayors' that his intention is to extend the safer-at-home mandate through the end of June.
(BIVN) – There were no newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the entire State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, but top officials are still proceeding cautiously when it comes to reopeneing the economy, suggesting that current mandates will stay in place through June.
Hawaiʻi is currently under a “safer-at-home” order, in place until the end of May. The order is an updated version of the previous, more stringent “stay-at-home” order that was first issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that order was issued, Hawaiʻi has “flattened the curve” by adhering to the order, and slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Governor David Ige indicated today during a livestreamed question and answer session beside State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park and State Laboratories Division Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond that he is likely to extend the current order.
Here is a transcript of what Governor Ige said when he took a question from Sylvia, a resident who was watching live on Facebook:
Sylvia asked, “the Honolulu mayor indicated in his news conference today that he’s going to ask the Governor to extend the safer at home mandate until June 30th. Do you agree with him?”
Certainly, Sylvia. I’ve told the mayors’ that my intention is to extend the safer-at-home mandate through the end of June. We will be looking at different components of what that means. Certainly, we will be extending the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all travel into the state till the end of June. But there are other businesses and activities that we are looking at, that are medium-risk activities, that we’ll look at reopening.
For example, dining-in at restaurants is a question that I always get. And then personal services. Hair salons, barber shops, those kinds of… spas… certainly is more risky. But we’re looking at CDC guidance and other guidelines for ways to keep employees and customers safe in those settings.
