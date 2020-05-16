(BIVN) – There are two newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon today, health officials say, one of which is on the Big Island. That brings the cumulative total number of cases of the island back to 76, with one case apparently active. 75 have been released from isolation.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced there were no active cases on Hawaiʻi island, and the cumulative total was back down to 75, after the State reported one new case on Friday. The County reported today – and the State confirmed – that the case was removed from the Hawaiʻi island count due to a false positive. But the total count was back to 76 by noon after the most recent case was identified.

The other newly identified case reported today is on Oʻahu, the State indicated.

Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)