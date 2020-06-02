(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores around Hawaiʻi island, in effect until Wednesday.

“South shore surf will rise today as long period forerunners of a south-southwest swell arrive,” a forecast discussion posted at 3:17 a.m. stated. “Advisory level surf is expected as the swell peaks later today and Wednesday. This swell will decline Thursday and Friday and may be reinforced by a smaller south-southwest swell this weaken.”

Forecasters say surf is rising to 6 to 9 feet today, reaching 8 to 12 feet tonight and Wednesday.

Only moderate impacts are expected, with “strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” forecasters say.

“Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution,” the National Weather Service says. “Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.”