(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi says the public can access the ecomomic reopening and reshaping strategy, formulated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, online at the Hawaiʻi Economic & Community Recovery Navigator website.

The state wrote in a Wednesday media release:

Anyone interested in getting more detail on the State’s Beyond Recovery: Reopening Strategy, can now view the entire detailed strategy online. It was developed by the Governor’s Office along with the Hawai‘i Economic and Community Recovery Navigator in collaboration with many government agencies and business sector partners.



The reopening strategy, presented by the Governor in late May, is informed by three guiding principles: save lives and prevent suffering, empower individuals with safe practices, and reopen and reshape Hawai‘i to be stronger and more resilient.

According to the news release, “the phased approach to reopening is already underway, with a continued focus on four key public health pillars”:

Prevention: Safe practices, self-isolation and quarantine

Safe practices, self-isolation and quarantine Detection: Provide a robust picture of infections in communities

Provide a robust picture of infections in communities Containment: Investigate, test, isolate and monitor cases and close contacts

Investigate, test, isolate and monitor cases and close contacts Treatment: Clinical care and treatment, symptom management