(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety on Thursday shared video of a “dry fog sanitation system” being utilized to disinfect common areas in state correctional facilities during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) has been diligently working on the prevention and mitigation of the spread of the COVID-19 virus in correctional facilities statewide by increasing the sanitation and disinfecting of common “hot spot” areas.



In researching innovative sanitation/disinfecting solutions, PSD’s Hawai‘i Correctional Industries (HCI) recently partnered with Hawai‘i Unified (Hui Restoration), which holds proprietary rights for a patented dry fog sanitation system. The dry fog creates an antimicrobial barrier that continues to kill pathogens such as mold, bacteria, and viruses, including COVID-19, for up to 90 days. The sanitation solution out-performs other disinfectant routines, is non-toxic, is EPA and FDA approved, and does not damage electronic mechanisms. This dry fog method was applied in high traffic areas at the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC), O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) and the Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF), including inmate intake areas and inside inmate transport vehicles. PSD is in the process of scheduling applications at other facilities statewide.



“We’re just excited to be able to work with the community and help all of our first responders and our correctional systems stay safe from any contagions that could spread,” said Ryno Irwin, CEO of Hawai‘i Unified Industries, LLC. “The fog application settles on surfaces and it’s like a microscopic bed of spikes. If any cells, viruses, mold, or bacteria lands on those surfaces it will pop the cell killing it on contact. This is an approved process, is completely non-toxic and is safe for people and animals.”



In addition, inmates participating in this new HCI workline will receive specialized on-the-job training and a Dry Fog Sanitation Certification from the National Institute of Dry Fog Technology. Other job training skills they will learn through this program include mold inspection and removal, water damage restoration, microbial restoration, and remediation. This is an important re-entry achievement that will help inmates find jobs once released into the community.



HCI is offering this service to all county, state and federal government agencies and will then eventually open services to the public.



“PSD and HCI want to be a part of the successful reopening of the State of Hawai‘i, especially to our government employees, school keiki and tourists, and we believe this innovative sanitation solution is the key,” says Jonah Ka’auwai, HCI Division Administrator . “We are grateful for this partnership with Hawai‘i Unified and for their willingness to teach our inmate work lines this specialized and valuable trade skill”.

The State says Hawai‘i Correctional Industries offers various COVID-19 related products and services including:

Dry-fogging, disinfection, and sanitation

Facial masks

Modular furniture installation, and counter shields for social distancing

Moving and reconfiguring of office spaces for social distancing

As of last week, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi prisons or jails.