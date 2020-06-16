(BIVN) – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person in thew waters off the Old Kona Airport in West Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says the person was last seen on surveillance camera at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, walking the shoreline of the Old Kona Airport with dive fins. The fire department said in a dispatch:

Rescue Company 7 conducted dive operations to search for a missing person in waters off Old Kona Airport. Chopper 2 conducted aerial searches of shoreline and up to 1/4 mile off shore for missing person. Both searches with negative findings. Search suspended at sunset and will resume tomorrow at sunset.

This is the fourth person to go missing off the Hawaiʻi island shoreline within one week.

20-year-old Malcolm Davis went missing while diving off Mahukona last Tuesday, while – in a separate incident – the body of a missing fisherman was found by rescue crews in South Kona that same evening. On Friday, 47-year-old Mark Lowery disappeared off the Kaʻū coast while on a fishing trip with friends.