(BIVN) – The body of a missing fisherman was found by rescue crews in South Kona overnight.

At 11 p.m. on Tuesday (June 9) the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department received a report of a missing fisherman “last seen in water floating facedown” along the shoreline of Puʻuhonua Road.

The fire department provided this information:

First arriving Company from Captain Cook located and made contact with reporting party. Reporting party guided company personnel to missing fishermans last known location along shoreline. Personnel began shoreline search. C-2 unable to reach location due to weather. USCG Dolphin arrived on scene to provide aerial support, Rescue Boat 7 initiated shoreline and near shore search. Victim located with no signs of life.

Also on Tuesday, a 20-year-old free diver went missing off Mahukona. Rescue crews are continuing the search this morning.