(BIVN) – There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi from this morning’s distant Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in the vicinity of the Kermadec Islands, north of New Zealand.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat to the Island and State of Hawaiʻi. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency repeated the message in a Thursday morning radio alert.

The U.S. Geological Survey provided this tectonic summery on the location of the earthquake this morning: