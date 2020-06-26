(BIVN) – Tropical Depression Boris, having already weakened from a tropical storm, is 1,195 miles east southeast of Hilo and moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, forecasters say, and Boris is expected to degenerate to a remnant low pressure area Saturday night or Sunday.

Boris will enter into the central Pacific later today. “The official forecast anticipates Boris dissipating far [southeast] of the islands early next week,” the National Weather Serevice in Honolulu says, “with no impact on island weather as the remnant moisture passes well [south] of the islands.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST on Friday morning: