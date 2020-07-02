(BIVN) – There are three (3) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, according to a Thursday morning civil defense message.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense statement also touched upon the growing number of cases in the United States and mentioned the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

Here is the full statement:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases monitored by the Department of Health, on Hawaii Island, is three. Of this, one is hospitalized. All three are travel related which emphasizes the importance of exercising caution of traveling.



As reported, the majority of states in our country are continuing to see an increase of large numbers of people being infected by the Coronavirus. Hawaii remains in a very good place because of your care of following preventive measures. You are asked to continue and even get better in following the health policies of keeping Hawaii safe. This is a community issue and we need your help. Please follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness while you celebrate on this Fourth of July weekend. It is all of our responsibility to keep Hawaii safe.



We must all do our part to keep our community safe as we celebrate our Independence Day.

Today’s official statewide COVID-19 numbers will be released at noon by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.