(BIVN) – Governor David Ige announced during a Thursday news conference that he has signed Senate Bill 126, with some modifications using his line item veto power.

The Governor said his primary concern is that the federal government is requiring that all CARES funds must be expended by the end of the year. The State of Hawaiʻi is still waiting for the U.S. Congress “to act on appropriate additional COVID-19 funding,” a news release stated. “Only then will the state have more clarity on what can or should be done to support new programs established by the CARES funds.”

“I am committed to supporting Hawai‘i residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. That includes continuing to provide standard UI benefits, even if the U.S. Congress fails to extend the plus up federal benefits,” said Gov. Ige, who added that he and his administration have been working with House and Senate leadership to respond appropriately.

“We will need maximum flexibility to use the funds where they are needed most,” the governor said. “It will not serve our community if the funds are designated for a specific purpose by the budget bill, and the funds are not used because they were not necessary or they were duplicated by potential federal support. These are unprecedented times when we are facing enormous budget challenges as a result of COVID-19. Difficult decisions will have to be made.”

The vetoes include:

A $90 million appropriation for airport screenings and health assurance initiatives. The governor said he agrees with the Department of Transportation that $70 million will be sufficient for equipment and services to test, verify, and monitor travelers during COVID-19.

The signed bill will be returned to the Legislature tomorrow.