(BIVN) – There are 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, health officials reported at noon on Friday. The updated numbers push the cumulative total number of cases statewide to 2,111 since since the pandemic began. Of that number, 26 have died and 1,243 have been released from isolation.

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health numbers, four (4) new cases were identified in Maui County, and the remaining 119 cases were identified on Oʻahu.

There were no new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island. The State health department confirmed the Hawaiʻi County message issued earlier in the day Friday that there are no active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

A third day of triple-digit case numbers is being reported by DOH and is the first time total cumulative cases have exceeded 2,000. The 123 newly diagnosed cases include 18 pediatric cases (18-years-old and younger) and follows 32 pediatric cases reported yesterday. Public health authorities continue to remind everyone to be kind and to act with care, as not only do we need to protect our kupuna, but everyone we love and cherish, including our keiki. Please, each of us must act as if we have the virus and take responsibility for preventing its spread by physically distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands frequently.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority on Friday: