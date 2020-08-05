(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian home Lands says it will continue with a temporary halt to the issuance of camping permits and facility reservations statewide as the state faces the continued rise of COVID-19 cases.

On Hawaiʻi island, that policy will continue to impact the use Kūhiō Hale, Puhi Bay, and Keaukaha Beach Park.

The Department ceased issuing permits for camping and the use of facilities reservations in March.

“Given the increased cases of COVID-19 and in anticipation of Mayor’s statewide reducing the size of gatherings in each County, I have authorized the continued closure of the Department’s parks and pavilions,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Ailā Jr. in a Wednesday media release.

The extension of the policy will also impact:

Ka Hale Pōmaikaʻi (Paukukalo Community Center) on Maui

Moʻomomi Beach Park, Kapuāiwa Grove and Kalanianaʻole Hall on Molokaʻi

Hale Ponoʻī on Oʻahu

Anahola Beach Park on Kauaʻi

The cancellation will continue through Oct. 31, 2020, DHHL says.