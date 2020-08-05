(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon today, with all the cases identified on Oʻahu.

There are no new cases on Hawaiʻi island, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. There are currently seven (7) active cases on the Big Island.

A new Hawaiʻi health department map of reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days shows some changes. The 96740 zip code area of Kona has gone from yellow to light orange, indicating that there have been at least 6, but less than 30, new cases of COVID-19 in the area within the past month. Also, the 96725 zip code area in Kona has become yellow, indicating at least 1 new case, but less than 5, has been identified in the area. Meanwhile, the 96727 zip code area of Hāmākua is now white, as well as the 96750 zip code area of Kona.

Hawai‘i County Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19



From a news release issued by the County of Hawaiʻi today after 1 p.m. HST:

The Hawai‘i Fire Department reported on Wednesday that a Battalion Chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion headquartered at the Waikoloa Fire Station has tested positive for COVID-19. A total of five personnel are currently self-quarantined as a precaution; all are asymptomatic.



The Battalion Chief, who also remains asymptomatic, took the COVID-19 test on Saturday in compliance with pre/post travel requirements to O‘ahu. On Monday he received the positive testresult, and notified command. After notification of the positive result, the Fire Department disinfected the entire Waikoloa Fire Station. Fire Chief Darren Rosario assures the community that emergency responses will not be affected.



“All Fire personnel considered possible contacts will follow Department protocols and will receive two COVID-19 tests over the course of this week and next week. They must receive negative tests in order to return to work, following Department protocols,” Chief Rosario said. The Battalion Chief remains in isolation, monitored by the Department of Health.



The Department offered separate living quarters at designated rentals for quarantined Fire personnel, but the staff chose to self-quarantine at home. The Department’s Emergency Medical Services Bureau provided care packages including masks, disinfecting products, and hand sanitizers for the affected personnel’s homes.



“I am sincerely grateful for the responsible actions of our entire Big Island community towards keeping COVID-19 off of our Island,” Chief Rosario said.

In a morning civil defense message, the County of Hawaiʻi reported one positive case at Liberty Dialysis in Hilo. To ensure the safety of all clients and staff, the Department of Health and County of Hawaii Task Force said it is working closely with the administration of the dialysis center in response to this incident. “This includes screening and testing of all those that could have been infected and the disinfecting of the dialysis facilities,” the County stated. “Testing began yesterday and approximately 200 people were already tested.”

