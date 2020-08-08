(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Council races are being decided on Saturday night. The council elections are non-partisan.

UPDATED – There are 7 candidates running for the District 1 Hawaiʻi County Council seat serving the Hāmākua coast, the most of any council race. Outgoing councilwoman Valerie Poindexter has termed out of office. Former councilmember Dominic Yagong leads the nonpartisan race, with Heather Kimball following. Yagong and Kimball will face off in a runoff election for the seat in the general election.

UPDATED – Present Hawaiʻi County Council chair Aaron Chung appears to be en route to a landslide victory for his District 2 council seat, leading candidate William Halversen with 74.4% of the vote, or 6,468 to 827 votes.

UPDATE – Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy will win the election outright, after getting over 50% of the vote once the blank votes are taken into account.

District 4 councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz is running unopposed and will return to her seat representing Puna for another term.

UPDATE – District 5 incumbent Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder will meet Ikaika Rodenhurst in a run-off for the council seat in the general election.

District 6 incumbent Maile Medeiros David is running unopposed and will be returning to her council seat to represent Kaʻū for another term.

UPDATE – Kona councilwoman Rebecca Villegas will return to the Hawaiʻi County Council after tonight’s election victory.

UPDATE – Holeka Goto Inaba defeats Craig “Bo” Kahui for Kona’s District 8 council seat. The current District 8 councilmember, Karen Eoff, terms out at the end of this year.