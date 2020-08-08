HAWAII ISLAND - As of 10 p.m., the Hawaiʻi County Council races were mostly decided. The District 1 and District 5 races will go to a runoff in November.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Council races are being decided on Saturday night. The council elections are non-partisan.
UPDATED – There are 7 candidates running for the District 1 Hawaiʻi County Council seat serving the Hāmākua coast, the most of any council race. Outgoing councilwoman Valerie Poindexter has termed out of office. Former councilmember Dominic Yagong leads the nonpartisan race, with Heather Kimball following. Yagong and Kimball will face off in a runoff election for the seat in the general election.
UPDATED – Present Hawaiʻi County Council chair Aaron Chung appears to be en route to a landslide victory for his District 2 council seat, leading candidate William Halversen with 74.4% of the vote, or 6,468 to 827 votes.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
UPDATE – Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy will win the election outright, after getting over 50% of the vote once the blank votes are taken into account.
District 4 councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz is running unopposed and will return to her seat representing Puna for another term.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
UPDATE – District 5 incumbent Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder will meet Ikaika Rodenhurst in a run-off for the council seat in the general election.
District 6 incumbent Maile Medeiros David is running unopposed and will be returning to her council seat to represent Kaʻū for another term.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
UPDATE – Kona councilwoman Rebecca Villegas will return to the Hawaiʻi County Council after tonight’s election victory.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
UPDATE – Holeka Goto Inaba defeats Craig “Bo” Kahui for Kona’s District 8 council seat. The current District 8 councilmember, Karen Eoff, terms out at the end of this year.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
UPDATE – Tim Richards will have another term on the Hawaiʻi County Council, winning the nonpartisan election outright in the primary. Richards had over 50% of the vote, once the 656 blank votes are taken into consideration.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAII ISLAND - As of 10 p.m., the Hawaiʻi County Council races were mostly decided. The District 1 and District 5 races will go to a runoff in November.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Council races are being decided on Saturday night. The council elections are non-partisan.
UPDATED – Present Hawaiʻi County Council chair Aaron Chung appears to be en route to a landslide victory for his District 2 council seat, leading candidate William Halversen with 74.4% of the vote, or 6,468 to 827 votes.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
District 4 councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz is running unopposed and will return to her seat representing Puna for another term.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
District 6 incumbent Maile Medeiros David is running unopposed and will be returning to her council seat to represent Kaʻū for another term.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.
Preliminary results as of 10 p.m.