(BIVN) – As the impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak at Hilo’s Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home worsen, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) is calling for federal intervention.

On Sunday, Hilo Medical Center reported another death has occurred at the veterans home, bringing the total number of residents who died with COVID-19 to seven (7).

Yesterday, Hilo Medical Center corrected the number of COVID-19 related deaths at the home, dropping the number to five (5). But today, that number was again adjusted. Here is the explanation from Avalon Healthcare, the managing company running the veterans home operations, which was posted to its website on Sunday:

We are deeply saddened to report that seven of our beloved Veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. We are heartbroken over this and express our condolences to the family and friends of these residents. Please note that yesterday, we reported that six COVID-19 positive Veterans passed away. While one additional resident did unfortunately pass away since the previous day, the resident was not COVID-19 positive at the time of his death. Rather, his PCR test was pending at the time of his death, and upon transfer to the hospital, a rapid/antigen test came back positive. A day later, the PCR test returned negative, which means the resident was not positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. The CDC considers the PCR test to be more accurate and definitive than the rapid antigen test.

Avalon Healthcare reports a total of 55 residents and 18 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Hilo Medical Center confirms three (3) residents are currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center, part of the 14 individuals with COVID-19 that are currently at the hospital. Five (5) Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home residents have recovered, and 40 total residents are currently cared for at the veterans home’s COVID designated area.

“We need to contain this outbreak immediately, and we need federal help,” said Senator Schatz. “I’m calling on the VA to immediately step in and deploy infection control experts and other health care professionals to the Big Island to get this under control. This is a public health emergency, and we need all the help we can get to stop this outbreak and save lives.”

Sen. Schatz raised his concerns in a pair of letters to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie and Governor David Ige. “It is increasingly clear to me that the state home is understaffed and ill equipped to stop this outbreak on its own,” wrote Sen. Schatz. “Moreover, I am concerned that the state and county have been too slow to respond to the crisis with the urgency that it demands, including with a request for more federal assistance.”

Sen. Schatz, who called the veterans home coronavirus cluster “heartbreaking”, wrote in his letter to Secretary Wilkie: