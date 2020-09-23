(BIVN) – With a number of North Kona water wells offline, there continues to be a 10% voluntary water conservation in effect for the region. County water customers are being encouraged to use water as efficiently as possible.

The voluntary conservation has been in effect since 2018. During that time, the Department of Water Supply said that “water tank levels are being monitored on a routine basis, however the Department will need to raise the water restriction if conservation efforts are not adequate.”

During a virtual meeting of the Hawaiʻi County Water Board on Tuesday, Department of Water Supply deputy Kawika Uyehara said there are eight water sources online and six offline.

“Keahuolu was the one that we were able to get repaired, and it’s ready to be used when we need it,” Uyehara said.

On the six offline wells, Uyehara said:

Kahaluʻu C repairs have been completed. “It started up okay,” Uyehara said. “Now, we’re doing some disinfection and pending water quality results, then we’ll be able to put that one back online”.

The DWS is still anticipating a pump and motor in October and installation thereafter. Kahuluʻu B is scheduled to be complete, online by early December.

is scheduled to be complete, online by early December. Waiaha : “We have a litigative hold on the well repair project,” Uyehara said. “We do did have a consultant looking at the well in an evaluation and we’re awaiting his report on that.”

supposed to be mobilizing and starting the overall well repair contract which includes some electrical and plumbing upgrades, too. That contract completion is February of next year so that one’s proceeding along its normal scope of work.

Uyehara called the situation in North Kona an improvement from last

month.