(BIVN) – There will be free, drive-through COVID-19 testing in Hilo and Kona today at the following locations:

KONA: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon HILO: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, 9 a.m. to noon. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

The County of Hawaiʻi adds: “No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

Federal Economic Impact Payments

The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs says time is running out to receive federal economic impact payments. From the DCCA:

Federal officials are reaching out to inform those that don’t normally file taxes on how they can receive their Economic Impact Payment, but time is running out. While many automatically received their Economic Impact Payment, others still need to provide more information to the government. Eligible individuals may receive $1,200 and an additional $500 for each qualifying child. Eligible married couples may receive $2,400 and an additional $500 for each qualifying child. A person is eligible if he or she is a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or qualifying resident alien, cannot be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s tax return, and has a Social Security number that is valid for employment. The deadline to file information with the IRS to determine eligibility is Oct. 15, 2020. An online tool to submit the information is available here.

HI-EMA Begins Shipping Free PPE To Small Businesses

From the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency:

HI-EMA has begun shipping the initial round of free personal protective equipment (PPE) under its new distribution program, funded by $61 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds. Many of these initial shipments are to small businesses and independent medical providers such as doctors and dentists. HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers said, “We received over 1,800 online orders since we launched at the beginning of the month and we are now ready to start shipping this free PPE on a rolling basis. We thank our industry partners and trade groups for helping us to get the initial word out. We want individuals and groups to know we have available inventory and we urge qualified recipients to put in their orders as soon as possible.” If you’re interested in receiving free PPE, there is still time to apply. Qualified applicants can make a request at [here]. Orders will be accepted until Nov. 15, 2020. HI-EMA anticipates shipping through the end of the year, supplies permitting. This year, HI-EMA has spent over $50 million of its CARES Allocation for PPE distribution. Close to 50% of all purchases were from local suppliers and manufacturers.

Virtual Call Center for Unemployment Insurance Claims Launched

