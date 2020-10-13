UPDATE – (12:45 p.m.) – There were 62 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi health department reported. Four (4) more deaths were also reported.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 117 cases

(Hilo) – 117 cases 96778 (lower Puna) – 11 cases

(lower Puna) – 11 cases 96740 (Kona) – 164 cases

UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message on Tuesday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-one (21). At this date, for Hawaii Island, fourteen (14) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-seven (37) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends. On scheduled testing, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for today in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot from 10 this morning ‘til 2 this afternoon. For tomorrow, Wednesday, district tests are scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center and in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. An ʻOhana food service is also scheduled for today in Kaʻu at the Naʻalehu Hongwanji Temple. Distribution will begin at 10 in the morning. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical for us to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – A district test is scheduled to take place in Hilo today at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. A district test is free and open to the public.

“Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a Monday message.

Free Meal Program Extended For Students

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Education:

Following the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that it will extend funding for its Summer Food Service Program, the Hawai‘i Department of Education (DOE) announced that it will resume providing free meals for students at 203 schools beginning Oct. 12 through Dec. 18. “Parents left unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 may be faced with significant shortfalls to the family budget. Getting free breakfast and lunch for their children at school can make a big difference. We intend to make full use of these federal funds to provide healthy meal options for local families through the Grab-and-Go meal program,” said Hawai‘i’s First Lady Dawn Ige. The Hawai‘i DOE’s Grab-and-Go meal program offers any student, ages 18 or younger, nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch. Parents or guardians simply pick up meals curbside to take home. Through the spring and summer, the state prepared close to 1.3 million meals for students, and it expects to see the same level of participation through the fall as most students are learning from home this semester. Free breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up during lunchtime from any of the 203 participating Hawai‘i DOE schools. Please contact your school for specific times.

Here is the list of participating schools on Hawaiʻi island: