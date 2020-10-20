UPDATE – (2 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and two (2) new deaths.

There appears to be a new cluster of cases identified in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates area of Kaʻū. On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 64 cases

(Hilo) – 64 cases 96740 (Kona) – 108 cases

(Kona) – 108 cases 96737 (HOVE) – 17 cases

(HOVE) – 17 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases

UPDATE – (9:15 a.m) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-four (24). At this date, for Hawaii Island, five (5) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus. On testing, there are no district tests today. For tomorrow, Wednesday, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping from 9 in the morning ‘til 12 noon and in Hilo at the Civic Auditorium beginning at 3 in the afternoon ‘til 6. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Know that the virus spread is occurring island wide and preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical to stop the spread of the virus and therefore protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – Today, prior to the release of its daily update on COVID-19, the County of Hawaiʻi provided this guidance for a safe Halloween:

We all know that Halloween is typically a fun time of the year for our Hawai‘i Island community, and we absolutely want that fun to continue, but it is more important than ever that we do so safely and in a way that does not increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 to our family, friends, neighbors, and community. We can still safely enjoy Halloween this year by choosing to participate in low risk alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick or treating where treats are handed to children or children take candy from a shared bucket. These activities, along with participating in group activities like walk-through haunted houses, are considered high-risk activities as they can result in close contact and crowding among people outside your household. “This year more than ever it is important to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly,” said Mayor Harry Kim, “as COVID-19 is still active in our community, please know that the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated to help prevent the spread of the virus. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawai‘i Island safe.” This Halloween, the County of Hawai‘i is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and is asking families and businesses to consider fun alternatives that pose a lower risk of spreading COVID-19.

The County also shared these “lower risk activities” that CDC recommends as safe alternatives:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

“Please be advised that individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and who are currently isolating from others, as well as those individuals who have recently been exposed to a person with COVID-19, should not participate in any in-person Halloween festivities,” the County added.