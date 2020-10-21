(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi explained in a Wednesday morning radion message that – going forward – it will be providing information on COVID-19 testing sites every morning at 7 a.m., and a situational update at noon at the same time the State of Hawaiʻi releases the new infection numbers for the day.

Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place today (Wednesday, October 21) at the following locations:

KONA : Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to Noon

: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to Noon HILO: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for individuals being tested,” the County says. “Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

Meanwhile, the office of Lieutenant Governor Josh Green reports strategic surveillance testing has begun for travelers. From the Lt. Governor: