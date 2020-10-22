(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and three (3) new deaths.

Of the 102 new cases, twenty-nine (29) have been identified on Hawaiʻi island.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 64 cases

(Hilo) – 64 cases 96740 (Kona) – 108 cases

(Kona) – 108 cases 96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases

(HOVE) – 19 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 14 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued at noon: