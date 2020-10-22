BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday, and today's map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Thursday Update: 29 New Cases
Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was an uptick in newly reported cases on Hawaiʻi island today, and an increase in reported hospitalizations, officials say.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and three (3) new deaths.
Of the 102 new cases, twenty-nine (29) have been identified on Hawaiʻi island.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 64 cases
96740 (Kona) – 108 cases
96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 14 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued at noon:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-nine (29). At this date, for Hawaii Island, thirteen (13) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus.
On testing, there are no tests, scheduled for today. For tomorrow, Friday, a district test is scheduled for North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center in Kona. District test means open to the public.
For your information, Inter-island travelers now have the option to get out of quarantine by taking a PCR test. For additional information please call Civil Defense 935-0031. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical to stop the spread of the virus and therefore protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.
